Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,541 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $151.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

