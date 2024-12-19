Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 432 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,601,000 after purchasing an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 361,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after acquiring an additional 264,570 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after acquiring an additional 188,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 338,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 167,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.20.

EPAM opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average of $205.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

