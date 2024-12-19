Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $950,000 Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,085.25. This trade represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

KGS stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 565.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KGS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

