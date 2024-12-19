Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading Down 7.6% – What’s Next?

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Approximately 136,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 874,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

Tekcapital Trading Up 7.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.04 million, a PE ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

