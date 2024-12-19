Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

