Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Director Purchases $42,105.00 in Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 2,807 shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,975. The trade was a 3.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBS opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.01. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.54%.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

