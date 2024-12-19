The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The European Equity Fund’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

The European Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EEA remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,167. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.