The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.20 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.06). 372,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 888,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.80 ($2.11).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.14. The firm has a market cap of £657.12 million, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Get The European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The European Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.