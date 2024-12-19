The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.20 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.06). 372,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 888,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.80 ($2.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.14. The firm has a market cap of £657.12 million, a P/E ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from The European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
