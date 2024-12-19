THG (LON:THG) Trading Down 11.2% – Should You Sell?

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.76 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.60). 4,923,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,545,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.80 ($0.68).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.83) to GBX 53 ($0.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The company has a market cap of £676.84 million, a PE ratio of -260.22, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.31.

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 153,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($94,292.04). Also, insider Charles Allen purchased 542,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £249,320 ($313,452.35). 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

