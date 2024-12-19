Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,806.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM opened at $239.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.20.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

