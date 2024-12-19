Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SHY stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
