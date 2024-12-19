Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1723 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

TIM has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TIM to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

TIMB traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 547,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. TIM has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.84.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TIM will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

