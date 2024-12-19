TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.89 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51.59 ($0.65), with a volume of 24208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.35 ($0.66).

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.38.

TotalEnergies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a €0.79 ($0.81) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,906.06%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

