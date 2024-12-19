Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Triple Point Energy Transition (LON:TENT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.20 ($0.54). Approximately 31,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 404,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.75 ($0.55).

Triple Point Energy Transition Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £46.00 million, a PE ratio of -657.14 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.09.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Transition plc invests in the energy sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company was formerly known as Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc and changed its name to Triple Point Energy Transition plc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

