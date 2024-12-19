TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Major Shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius Acquires 62,972 Shares

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius purchased 62,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $249,998.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,230,748 shares in the company, valued at $24,736,069.56. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 40,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.56. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLSI shares. Northland Capmk raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriSalus Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

