Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.85), with a volume of 2023994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304.50 ($3.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 270 ($3.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRST

Trustpilot Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,000.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 269.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.04.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 39,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($123,464.57). Corporate insiders own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.