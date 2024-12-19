U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.05.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
