Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 78,017 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,017 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,960. The trade was a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,957 shares of company stock worth $31,358,687. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.