Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 49,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 59,544 shares.The stock last traded at $106.64 and had previously closed at $105.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after buying an additional 767,997 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 83,625.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,136.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,771,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

