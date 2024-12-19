Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 800,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,506,411 shares.The stock last traded at $103.60 and had previously closed at $104.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,654,000 after acquiring an additional 860,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 207.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 29.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after buying an additional 418,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,618,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

