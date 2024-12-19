Virtu Financial LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 165,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Income in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EIC

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.