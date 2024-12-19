Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.7 %

VSH opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,548,000 after acquiring an additional 66,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 89.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 100,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth $21,160,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,388,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,253,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

