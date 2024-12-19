Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The stock has a market cap of $751.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,507.55. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,228,259 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 85,424 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 65,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

