Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 1,039 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $52,625.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,163.50. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 8,435 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $447,561.10.

Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Wayfair from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wayfair by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,097,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,676,000 after buying an additional 201,157 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

