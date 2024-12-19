Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $119.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.15.

Shares of VC opened at $86.50 on Monday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $85.83 and a 12-month high of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 37.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 22.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Visteon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

