Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $58.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.