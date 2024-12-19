Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 693710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.
