What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for LECO FY2024 Earnings?

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.70. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

LECO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ LECO traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $194.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,486. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $169.51 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 308.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

