Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys Shares of 3,057 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,057 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

