Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $165,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 262.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $2,402,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.4 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $358.26 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

