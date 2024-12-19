World Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,050 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $643.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

