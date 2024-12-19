World Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In related news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

