Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

