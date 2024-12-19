Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Down 2.2 %
Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Xcel Brands Company Profile
