Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Workday

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Workday in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.03. 450,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,397. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Grafton Street Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,424,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 32.4% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 31,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Workday by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This represents a 17.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $13,605,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,483,280. The trade was a 12.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,463 shares of company stock valued at $74,309,458 over the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

