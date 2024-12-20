13,820 Shares in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 40.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth $94,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts cut SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:SILV opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.32. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

