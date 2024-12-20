27,126 Shares in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Frontier Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 163,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Insider Activity at Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,210. This represents a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josh T. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,397. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 81.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

