758 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock worth $4,603,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

KEYS opened at $159.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

