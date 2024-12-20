89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 4655971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

89bio Stock Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $746.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,052.04. This trade represents a 1.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Mcwherter purchased 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $202,950. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 538,079 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 2,153.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in 89bio by 165.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 227,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 142,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

