ABCMETA Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,724.79 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $13,724.79 and $0.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00005492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94,880.84 or 0.99860453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00012912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00005987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00004658 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000014 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

