Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $58.50. 540,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,471,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

