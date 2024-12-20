Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

AXDX stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,561.68. The trade was a 44.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

