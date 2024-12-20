Actelis Networks Launches Groundbreaking MetaShield Cyber Security Solution to Drive SaaS Growth & Edge Infrastructure Resilience

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) has recently unveiled its latest innovation, the MetaShield Cyber Aware Networking product, in a move that signifies a significant advancement for the company. This cybersecurity solution, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is strategically designed to enhance the protection of edge devices within networks while fostering Software as a Service (SaaS) growth and boosting edge infrastructure resilience.

With the official launch of MetaShield, Actelis aims to cater to the escalating demand for proactive cybersecurity and seamless operational continuity management solutions across Internet of Things (IoT) and critical infrastructure networks. By integrating cutting-edge threat detection and response functionalities directly into its hybrid-fiber networking products, MetaShield offers continuous deep network monitoring and real-time safeguarding capabilities. This approach fortifies networks against operational disruptions and sophisticated cyber threats, particularly at the vulnerable network edges where vulnerabilities are most prominent and difficult to detect.

Since Actelis’ initial announcement in August, the industry response to MetaShield during its pre-launch phase has been robust. The company is now gearing up to expand its sales endeavors to introduce this innovative solution to the market. MetaShield not only bolsters Actelis’ position as a leading provider of secure networking solutions but also foresees a shift towards generating additional recurring revenue streams with healthy margins through its SaaS model while distinguishing its MetaShield-compatible networking offerings.

Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis Networks, highlighted the launch of MetaShield as a pivotal moment for the company amidst a rapidly evolving interconnected world where safeguarding critical infrastructure is paramount. The product’s focus on merging robust cybersecurity with the performance and scalability of hybrid-fiber networking technology solidifies its effectiveness at the network’s edge, thereby offering a seamless safeguard solution for IoT operations during network installation. This launch underscores Actelis’ dedication to innovation and sets the stage for future growth, aiming to elevate customer value while advancing towards establishing a robust SaaS business model.

The seamless integration of MetaShield with Actelis’ existing product lineup enables rapid deployment without necessitating extensive infrastructure modifications, a vital feature for sectors like government, defense, transportation, and utilities where speed and security are critical components. Noteworthy attributes of the product include real-time anomaly detection, AI-powered threat mitigation, and automated network responses, ensuring uninterrupted network operation under the most challenging circumstances.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a front-runner in providing hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions fortified with cybersecurity measures tailored for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT environments such as government, military, utility, and telecom networks. The company’s Cyber Aware Networking initiative, including AI-powered cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhances network security and resilience.

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

