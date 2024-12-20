ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEN. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on ADENTRA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

TSE:ADEN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The stock has a market cap of $920.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. ADENTRA has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

