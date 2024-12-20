Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
