Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

