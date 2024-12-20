Aevo (AEVO) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $311.64 million and approximately $153.50 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,403.76 or 0.99774009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96,045.16 or 0.99402875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 901,742,241.5675968 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.36801476 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $116,537,720.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

