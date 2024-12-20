AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Trading Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). 2,021,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,895,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.60 ($0.11).

AFC Energy Stock Up 17.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market cap of £85.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.33 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Activity at AFC Energy

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,497.19). Insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

