Aion Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 1% against the dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $919,763.31 and $1,547.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00077525 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00007174 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,965.25 or 0.48544900 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

