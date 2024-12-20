AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Names Yogesh Jashnani as CEO; Dennis Dean Returns to CFO Role

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) has officially appointed Yogesh Jashnani, aged 43, as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 7, 2025. Mr. Jashnani’s extensive experience includes serving as the Chief Revenue Officer at Sky Zone, Inc., and previously as the Chief Commercial Officer at Ideal Image Development Corp. His academic background includes a B.E. from the University of Mumbai and an M.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mr. Jashnani’s appointment comes with a comprehensive compensation package that includes an annual base salary of $700,000, an annual cash performance bonus, relocation expenses coverage, a sign-on bonus, equity awards, and eligibility for the company’s Equity Incentive Plan and standard benefits program. Additionally, in case of his termination without “cause” or for “good reason,” Mr. Jashnani is entitled to severance benefits, with detailed provisions outlined per the agreement disclosed in the filing.

In the interim period until Mr. Jashnani assumes his role, Dennis Dean will continue to serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and subsequently resume his full-time duties as Chief Financial Officer of AirSculpt Technologies.

Moreover, the Company’s Board of Directors has also named Mr. Jashnani as a director, effective from January 7, with plans for his election at the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders.

A press release issued on December 17, 2024, mentioned Dr. Aaron Rollins, Executive Chairman of the Board’s confidence in Mr. Jashnani’s ability to drive the Company’s growth, leveraging AirSculpt’s technology and market opportunities. Mr. Jashnani himself expressed his enthusiasm and focus on enhancing the Company’s position in the body contouring industry while aiming for increased value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

In closing, Mr. Dean expressed excitement about partnering with Mr. Jashnani and the AirSculpt team to implement strategies that will elevate the business to new levels of growth and profitability. The Company’s press release provided additional insight into Mr. Jashnani’s distinguished career achievements, including driving revenue and growth in executive roles at various companies.

Investors interested in further details can refer to the Form 8-K filing as well as the Company’s website for more information about AirSculpt Technologies and its key developments.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

