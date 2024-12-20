Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) VP Sells $85,600.89 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $85,600.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,531.50. This represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

View Our Latest Report on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.