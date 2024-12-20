Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $745.18 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $745.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00040098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,334,782,498 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

